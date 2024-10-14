Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,113. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $90.48 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.94, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.