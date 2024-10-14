Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $76.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTX

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.