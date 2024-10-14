Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVT. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 289.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.