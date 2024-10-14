Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTH shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Astrana Health Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.