Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hess were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Hess by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $17,745,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess by 108.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 593,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,519,000 after purchasing an additional 308,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $6,054,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $139.79 on Monday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.92.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

