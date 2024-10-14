Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $259.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

