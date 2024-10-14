ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ING Groep by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 257,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ING Groep by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 642,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.52.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

