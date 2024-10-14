Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,539,859.20 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $1,425,434.88.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60.

On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $880,239.60.

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08.

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

S stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in SentinelOne by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,060 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 375,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

