Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Holdings Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 913.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 639,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,030,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

