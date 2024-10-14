Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 66,549 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 614,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.47 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.