Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
QQQM opened at $203.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
