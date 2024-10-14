Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $203.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.