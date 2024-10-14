iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $101.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

