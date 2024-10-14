iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.