iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,807,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,935,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $127.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $127.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

