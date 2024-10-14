iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 141,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $50.16 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

