iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFA opened at $82.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.