Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Itron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $108.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.