Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after buying an additional 2,458,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 2,063.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 1,277,377 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $18,954,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 988,435 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.