John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stake Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $96.24 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.