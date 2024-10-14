KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $803.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $771.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.31.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

