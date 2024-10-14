Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.7 %

LAMR opened at $133.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.