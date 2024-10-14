Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.7 %

LAMR opened at $133.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $137.40.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

