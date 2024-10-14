Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $194.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

