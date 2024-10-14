Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,110 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $155.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

