Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,235 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 254.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $104.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $105.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.