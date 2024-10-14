Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,668 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Welltower were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after buying an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 147.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $125.18 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

