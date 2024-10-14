Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,300 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 442.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

