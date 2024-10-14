Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.