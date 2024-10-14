Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 5,300 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 504.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MetLife were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after buying an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $85.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.