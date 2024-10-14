Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 7,254 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 263.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

