Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 291.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.