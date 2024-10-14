Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 209.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Copart were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

