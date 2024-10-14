Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,400 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 408.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $160.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day moving average of $149.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

