Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 600 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 495.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSCI were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $605.59 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.14.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

