Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 800 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 551.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

ROP opened at $551.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

