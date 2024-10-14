Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 332.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CDW were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $222.00 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.94. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

