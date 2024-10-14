Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $393,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $190.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.