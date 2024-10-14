Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $430,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 297.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $100.76 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

