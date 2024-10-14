Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $452,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 398.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sempra were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $815,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $2,293,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Sempra by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,891,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,662,000 after acquiring an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 249.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 111,314 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Sempra Stock Up 1.0 %

Sempra stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

