Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $557,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,364,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $50.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

