Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $467.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.73 and a fifty-two week high of $469.01. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.