Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 343.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

EMR opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

