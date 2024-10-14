Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 366.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Target were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Target by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $153.23.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

