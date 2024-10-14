Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Exelon were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

EXC opened at $39.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

