Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $681,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $113.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.