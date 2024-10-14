Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,518 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 259.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,082.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 53,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $135.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

