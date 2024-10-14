Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,031.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,821.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,529.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $2,043.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.