Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paychex were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Paychex by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Paychex by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,162 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,185. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.89 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

