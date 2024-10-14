Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $562,000 Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

