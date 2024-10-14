Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after buying an additional 1,180,775 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.